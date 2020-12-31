Recovery ongoing, but govt ready to adapt if economy worsens in 2021: Heng Swee Keat

2020 was notable as the year of multiple Budgets.

Due to the unprecedented impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government announced the Unity, Resilience, Solidarity and Fortitude budgets within months of each other, delivering almost S$100 billion in financial assistance to Singaporean workers and companies.

And while the government hopes that Singapore's recovery remains on track, it is ready to step in and provide additional support if necessary in 2021.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said as much on Dec. 31.

In a Facebook post, he said:

"Preparation for Budget 2021 is well underway. The pandemic is contained locally and vaccination is ongoing. But the overall outlook remains highly uncertain and will be the case for some time to come. If the trajectory of economic recovery is on track, then we will have a more "traditional” Budget year. But if the situation takes a turn for the worse, we are ready to respond and adapt."

Heng acknowledged the unusual circumstances of 2020, with four Budgets and two Ministerial statements funnelling "several rounds of support measures" to help Singaporeans tide over the tough period.

Heng will announce the Budget in Parliament on Feb. 16, 2021, and encouraged Singaporeans to contribute their views and suggestions at the Budget website.

Top image from Heng Swee Keat's Facebook page.