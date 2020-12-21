Hotpot restaurant at Orchard has 'Mysterious Blue Lagoon' soup base for a limited time

Hai Xian Lao, a hotpot restaurant at Shaw House in Orchard, announced two new food items as part of its Christmas menu.

The first is a hotpot soup base called The Mysterious Blue Lagoon Soup.

The second is a drink called The Magical Blue Tonic. Both will be available for a limited time.

According to the restaurant, blue is the colour of Christmas, which is probably what inspired the new food items.

The Mysterious Blue Lagoon Soup

The restaurant described the blue coloured soup to be a "yummy, healthy and beautiful looking soup".

The other is The Magical Blue Tonic, which looks more purple than blue.

Hai Xian Lao

Address: 350 Orchard Rd, House Level 4 Shaw, Singapore 238868

Opening hours: 11am to 11pm, daily

Top photos via Hai Xian Lao