Doorstep delivery of S$150 grocery vouchers to 1-room & 2-room flats starts from Dec. 12

In October this year, grocery vouchers worth S$150 were mailed out to 150,000 Singaporeans to help lower-income households, and those living in one-room and two-room Housing Development Board (HDB) flats.

Unfortunately, 229 sets of grocery voucher sets were reported as stolen as of Oct. 28, with 55 arrests based on the reported theft cases, according to the Singapore Police Force.

Grocery vouchers will be delivered to homes from Dec. 12

Since then, the delivery method of the vouchers has been made more secure and convenient, with the grocery vouchers being delivered directly to the flats, according to a post on Facebook by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

The delivery will take place from Saturday (Dec. 12), according to the area or postal code of residences:

In the case of an unsuccessful delivery

During the first delivery of the vouchers, if no one is home to receive the grocery vouchers, a second delivery will be attempted between the following Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

If the case of two unsuccessful deliveries, a Delivery Notification Card will be left for recipients to collect their Grocery Vouchers at a specified post office within 10 working days.

Eligibility

The grocery vouchers will be disbursed to:

Singaporeans aged 21 years and above

Live in 1-room and 2-room HDB flats

Do not own more than one property

More details on the vouchers can be found here.

