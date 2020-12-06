GrabFood user's order gets cancelled after 1 hour, delivery rider goes extra mile to buy him food

A hungry man is an angry man.

A Facebook user Jo Joshua Thanadon recounted in a post a dreadful wait of around two hours after making an order via GrabFood late at night.

However, his night ended on a satisfactory note thanks to a Grab delivery rider who went the extra mile to get him food.

Original food order goes missing

According to the Facebook post, Jo initially ordered food from McDonald's at close to 11pm on Wednesday (Dec. 2).

His food did not arrive despite the Grab application showing him that his order had been picked up.

Jo's order was then re-assigned about an hour after his order was placed to another rider, who goes by the username Mani Ragazzo on Facebook.

By the time Mani was assigned, the McDonald's outlet was already closed and Mani has nothing to pick up for Jo.

GrabFood delivery rider agrees to help him buy food but chatbox closes

Realising that his McDonald's order would not come and feeling famished, Jo then asked Mani if he could help him buy some food elsewhere and he will pay the latter back.

To Jo's surprise, Mani readily agreed to it.

Jo then requested a Hor Fun and a can of coke over a call via Grab application.

However, right after the call, the Grab application notified Jo that his order was cancelled.

The chat with Mani closed as such and Jo did not manage to text Mani his phone number or type out his order as what Mani asked him to do.

As he didn't get to text Mani before the order was cancelled, Jo proceeded to make another booking on Grab.

GrabFood delivery rider shows up with food

Much to Jo's surprise, after about 20 minutes since he spoke to Mani, Mani showed up with the Hor Fun that he asked him to buy.

Jo recounted in his post happy he felt as he had "had no expectation since we didn't get to exchange our contact details".

Reflecting on the experience, Jo said Mani could have just taken another order, but instead Mani went the extra mile to ensure that he had food to eat.

He thanked Mani at the end of his Facebook post and said they are now friends.

Here's the full post:

