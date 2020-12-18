Back

Goh Chok Tong undergoing 4 weeks of radiation therapy to remove cancer cells

Speedy recovery.

Fasiha Nazren | December 18, 2020, 01:23 PM

In a Facebook post on Dec. 16, Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong revealed the various medical episodes that he experienced recently.

Goh, 79, shared that he had been visiting the hospital "umpteenth times" in the last four weeks.

Within that time, he had to remove a kidney stone as well as a lump in his larynx.

As a follow-up, he will be going through four weeks of radiation therapy to ensure that all cancer cells will be killed off, even though an MRI of the neck and the CT scan of the chest detected no trace of them.

In the Facebook post, he said: "What a way to celebrate the festive season!"

Shares medical episodes regularly

This is not the first time that the septuagenarian has shared about his health.

Earlier in November and December, he talked about his kidney stone removal experience in several posts.

Encourage others to go for health screenings

He said that he shares his medical episodes to encourage everyone to go for regular or annual health screenings.

"For those who may experience a lump in the throat and a change in the voice, see an ENT doctor. Ignorance, delay and denial may be costly.

Spot and treat the cancer early, the 5-year survival rate is over 90 per cent. Do it after it has spread, the survival rate drops to below 30 per cent."

He also said: "My thundery showers will pass. I am looking forward to clear blue sky before the Chinese New Year — and more good years thereafter."

Top image from MParader's Facebook page.

