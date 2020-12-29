Back

Video of child dashing back & forth across Seah St road as parents look on draws netizens' ire

The dashcam vehicle had to brake hard upon seeing the girl.

Ashley Tan | December 29, 2020, 01:07 PM

Events

Cellarbration Warehouse Sale

20 December 2020 - 26 December 2020

A video posted recently to Facebook page SG Road Vigilante has drawn much ire from netizens.

Ran across the road twice

The short clip was filmed from a vehicle's dashcam, showing it turning left into Seah St.

However, the vehicle brakes hard when a young girl suddenly runs across the road. The driver in the vehicle can be heard letting out a small "Wah".

A woman, presumably the girl's mother, strolls along on the pavement after the girl, while looking at her phone.

A line of cars in the other lane pauses at the sight of the girl as well.

Just as the taxi in the opposite lane is about to move forward, the girl dashes back across the road a second time.

A loud honk sounds, although it is uncertain if it came from the taxi or the dashcam vehicle.

The woman beckons to the girl as she dashes back, and a man who appears to be her father runs up to her.

You can watch the full clip here.

Criticised parents for not keeping a close eye on her daughter

Numerous Facebook users lambasted the parents for not supervising their child properly.

Although the girl was unhurt in this instance, previous incidents where people dashed across busy roads have not ended as well.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from SG Road Vigilante / FB

S'pore healthcare workers to get Covid-19 vaccine starting Dec. 30, 2020

Vaccination is the first step.

December 29, 2020, 12:58 PM

Upgrading of Hougang Town Centre, with swamp-themed playground, wins design award from HDB

Abides by the history of Hougang.

December 29, 2020, 12:31 PM

Bedok condo tenant reportedly refuses to move despite owing 17 months' rent, rips up lawyer's letter on the spot

Episode 2.

December 29, 2020, 12:23 PM

Syed Saddiq will shave head if RM200,000 raised in 5 days to buy laptops for less fortunate students in Muar

The Muar MP promised to go 'botak' if he raises RM200,000 within five days.

December 29, 2020, 12:14 PM

Indonesian man selling used phone scammed with hand-drawn bills

The scammer fled on his motorbike before the seller had a chance to check his payment.

December 29, 2020, 12:04 PM

Dog welfare group urges authorities to investigate suspected slaughter of dogs in Woodlands

Feeders were aware of something amiss since end-2019.

December 29, 2020, 04:07 AM

Taiwan woman, 23, suffering from chronic constipation, discovers her colon severely displaced

Oh no.

December 29, 2020, 02:18 AM

1 new community case: SIA cabin crew member who works as part-time Grab driver

Today's update in full.

December 29, 2020, 12:02 AM

Why no local cases for 1 week but 2 new locations visited by Covid-19 cases?

MS Explains: 3 cases are being investigated for a possible connection to 13 other cases at Mandarin Orchard. At least one of the 3 received positive Covid-19 test results only after the end of their SHN.

December 28, 2020, 11:48 PM

Man, 26, attempts to flee in getaway vehicle at Bukit Batok, arrested for alleged drug-related offences

He was already wanted by the police and CNB for previous offences.

December 28, 2020, 11:06 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.