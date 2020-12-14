Former Liverpool FC manager Gérard Houllier dies at 73

Gérard Houllier, the former football manager, died on Dec. 14 (Singapore time).

He was 73 years old.

RMC Sport announced the sad news in a Tweet around 6:00pm. The cause of death was not stated.

In French, it said that it was saddened to learn of Houllier's passing and their thoughts are with those close to him.

⚫ Nous avons la tristesse d'apprendre le décès de Gérard Houllier, qui s'est éteint dans la nuit, à l'âge de 73 ans. Nos pensées accompagnent tous ses proches. — RMC Sport (@RMCsport) December 14, 2020

Houllier held many jobs in football, including managerial roles with Aston Villa, Paris Saint-Germain, and the France national team.

However, the Frenchman will perhaps be best known to Singaporeans as the manager of Liverpool Football Club, which he headed from 1998 to 2004.

Initially coming in as a co-manager to Roy Evans, the experiment was quickly abolished in favour of Houllier taking sole control.

In an era where Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United and Arsene Wenger's Arsenal reigned supreme, Houllier managed to rebuild the infamous "Spice Boy" squad and introduce his continental ideas to the club.

Rest In Peace Gérard Houllier. The man who built the foundations for Liverpool's return to the top of the game. I was 18 in 2001, and went to both domestic finals. So many incredible memories of that treble season. #MerciGérard pic.twitter.com/lirKzrv1Q0 — Paul (Maych) Machin (@ThePaulMachin) December 14, 2020

His finest moment at the club came in the 2000/2001 season, where his team won three trophies, the UEFA Cup, the FA Cup and the League Cup all in the same season.

His efforts at revamping the club's youth squads were rewarded with the emergence of a young Steven Gerrard, who would go on to become one of Liverpool's finest-ever players.

Sadly, Houllier encountered health problems while managing Liverpool, including a heart attack during a match, where he was rushed to hospital.

He returned five months later, to a memorable homecoming reception at Anfield, with fans singing his name.

Despite some more success with another League Cup win in 2003, Houllier could not deliver either the coveted Premier League title or the European Cup.

He left the club in 2004.

But players he helped to develop, like Gerrard and Jamie Carragher, were instrumental in the club's memorable triumph in the European Cup one year later under new manager Rafael Benitez.

He was later tapped for spells with Aston Villa and Lyon, and after retiring from top-level management, Houllier was remembered fondly by both Liverpool supporters and football fans.

Former players and colleagues also sent tributes to Houllier on social media.

Absolutely devastated by the news about Gerard Houllier, I was in touch with him only last month to arrange him coming to Liverpool. Loved that man to bits, he changed me as a person & as a player & got @LFC back winning trophies. RIP Boss. 💔 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 14, 2020

We are mourning the passing of our treble-winning manager, Gerard Houllier.



The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Gerard’s family and many friends.



Rest in peace, Gerard Houllier 1947-2020. pic.twitter.com/isHGXIfe5E — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 14, 2020

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top image from Getty Images.