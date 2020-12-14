Back

Former Liverpool FC manager Gérard Houllier dies at 73

Allez, allez, Gerard Houllier.

Sulaiman Daud | December 14, 2020, 07:29 PM

Events

Redeem W OPTICS x ZEISS $50 voucher

13 December 2020 - 19 December 2020

Selected W OPTICS Stores

Gérard Houllier, the former football manager, died on Dec. 14 (Singapore time).

He was 73 years old.

RMC Sport announced the sad news in a Tweet around 6:00pm. The cause of death was not stated.

In French, it said that it was saddened to learn of Houllier's passing and their thoughts are with those close to him.

Houllier held many jobs in football, including managerial roles with Aston Villa, Paris Saint-Germain, and the France national team.

However, the Frenchman will perhaps be best known to Singaporeans as the manager of Liverpool Football Club, which he headed from 1998 to 2004.

Initially coming in as a co-manager to Roy Evans, the experiment was quickly abolished in favour of Houllier taking sole control.

In an era where Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United and Arsene Wenger's Arsenal reigned supreme, Houllier managed to rebuild the infamous "Spice Boy" squad and introduce his continental ideas to the club.

His finest moment at the club came in the 2000/2001 season, where his team won three trophies, the UEFA Cup, the FA Cup and the League Cup all in the same season.

His efforts at revamping the club's youth squads were rewarded with the emergence of a young Steven Gerrard, who would go on to become one of Liverpool's finest-ever players.

Sadly, Houllier encountered health problems while managing Liverpool, including a heart attack during a match, where he was rushed to hospital.

He returned five months later, to a memorable homecoming reception at Anfield, with fans singing his name.

Despite some more success with another League Cup win in 2003, Houllier could not deliver either the coveted Premier League title or the European Cup.

He left the club in 2004.

But players he helped to develop, like Gerrard and Jamie Carragher, were instrumental in the club's memorable triumph in the European Cup one year later under new manager Rafael Benitez.

He was later tapped for spells with Aston Villa and Lyon, and after retiring from top-level management, Houllier was remembered fondly by both Liverpool supporters and football fans.

Former players and colleagues also sent tributes to Houllier on social media.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image from Getty Images.

New hawker at Newton Food Centre sells fried stinky tofu with mala sauce, prices start from S$5

Can't go Taiwan, but can eat stinky tofu here.

December 15, 2020, 10:27 AM

Circle Line extension, Cross Island Line, Thomson-East Coast Line stages 2 & 3 delayed up to 1 year

Caused by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the construction industry.

December 15, 2020, 10:18 AM

Kipling S'pore giving S$50 voucher to those who donate preloved bags at selected outlets till Dec. 31

Meaningful.

December 15, 2020, 10:17 AM

S$3,000 reward offered for return of chonky pet cat suspected to have been abducted in Siglap area

He is a pet, not a community cat.

December 15, 2020, 04:01 AM

Imported Covid-19 cases reported on Dec. 14 arrived from Indonesia, Philippines & India

The total number of cases in Singapore stands at 58,325.

December 14, 2020, 11:08 PM

Orchard Towers murder: Man, 27, admits he threw away co-accused's blood-stained shirt

He pleaded guilty to obstructing justice on Dec. 14.

December 14, 2020, 10:19 PM

M'sian opposition MPs walk out of parliament after 2 ministers on quarantine attend wearing PPE

Another opposition MP, who was supposed to be quarantined, also attended in PPE.

December 14, 2020, 10:10 PM

Thai King says he feels 'sad' on some days just like 'other human beings'

He reminded Thai people of the good his father, the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, has done.

December 14, 2020, 08:42 PM

IKEA opening interior design studio at Jurong Point with BTO packages from S$9,900 in Jan. 2021

Live in an IKEA showroom.

December 14, 2020, 08:19 PM

I was paid to play MapleStoryM for a week, best week at work ever

Paid to kill slimes, living my best life.

December 14, 2020, 07:36 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.