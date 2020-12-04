Back

Gemma Steakhouse in City Hall area closed 20 days after hosting 75-person Halloween dinner

SFA is currently investigating possible breaches by various parties involved in the dinner. 

Jason Fan | December 04, 2020, 06:51 PM

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has ordered a restaurant to suspend operations for 20 days, after the restaurant held a Halloween-themed dinner involving about 75 individuals.

Gemma Steakhouse, which is located at National Gallery Singapore, will have to suspend operations between Dec. 3 and Dec. 22, both dates inclusive.

Diners were intermingling between tables

SFA commenced investigations on potential breaches of Safe Management Measures (SMMs), after receiving feedback about a Halloween-themed dinner held on Oct. 31, 2020.

It was discovered that the restaurant had worked with a private members' club to organise a Halloween-themed dinner, which was attended by a total of about 75 diners, comprising both members of the club and their guests.

SFA noted that although the diners were seated at tables of up to five, CCTV footage revealed that diners intermingled on multiple occasions, and did not wear their masks even when they were not eating or drinking.

In addition, CCTV footage also showed that the restaurant staff did not take reasonable steps to prevent the intermingling on their premises.

Public's efforts will determine whether Singapore can enter Phase 3

SFA is currently investigating possible breaches by various parties involved in the dinner.

"While the majority have been adhering to the measures, it is regrettable that there remains a minority which continue to breach SMMs. We will not hesitate to take strong enforcement action against operators and individuals who treat SMMs with flagrant disregard," said SFA.

SFA also said that the public's collective efforts will determine whether Singapore can successfully make the transition to Phase 3, as Singapore adapts to a "new normal".

Top image via Glen Francis/Google Maps.

