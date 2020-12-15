Back

S$1 charge for chit-chat session with Gan Kim Yong was for logistics & food: Chua Chu Kang CC

People's Voice chief Lim Tean has still voiced his outrage over the matter however.

Matthias Ang | December 15, 2020, 02:12 PM

A charge of S$1 for a chit-chat session with Minister for Health Gan Kim Yong on Dec. 12 was for the purposes of logistics, souvenirs and food, Chua Chu Kang Community Centre clarified on its Facebook page.

It further added that the community centre does not make any profit from organising such community events.

Rather, such sessions are for the people to voice their concerns and municipal and national issues, as well as provide an opportunity for the minister to share about government schemes.

No breakfast given for the residents, 10 eggs given instead

The post also highlighted how breakfast had not been provided in lieu of safe-distancing measures. Instead, each person who attended the meeting was given 10 eggs at the end of the session.

Notice of the event had been first posted on Dec. 8.

Lim Tean voices outrage over S$1 charge

Some still took umbrage at the charge.

On Dec. 13, People's Voice chief, Lim Tean, put up a post voicing his unhappiness at the charge and questioning the need for residents to pay for such an event.

In stressing that residents had the "absolute right" to speak to MPs without being charged, he said:

"An MP owes his position to the constituents, and the idea that a resident has to pay in order to speak to the MP is an affront to democracy!"

Top image collage from Chua Chu Kang - Our Home Facebook

