Up to 50% off Fullerton Hotel staycation on Klook, with S$120 dining credit & free breakfast for 2

Spending lots of money on staying in a posh hotel in Singapore might not sound like the wisest idea for some Singaporeans, while there are others who may be very curious about the experience.

So here's a deal that's hard for one to miss.

Up to 50% off Fullerton Hotel staycation

The Fullerton Hotel has an exclusive deal on Klook with close to 50 per cent discount on a one-night staycation.

Spending a night at their Premier Courtyard Room or Heritage Room starts from S$368 (U.P. S$700).

The package also comes with free breakfast for two as well as S$120 F&B dining credit per room per stay.

The dining credit can be spent on all except the following promotions:

Afternoon tea at The Courtyard and The Landing Point

Jade Dim Sum Lunch on weekends

Jade Set Lunch Menu and Jade Chinese New Year Menu

All special festive menus

Adding on to the dining credit, you can enjoy 15 per cent discount off Spa Treatment & Massage, as well as complimentary parking for one vehicle.

You can use your S$100 SingapoRediscovers Vouchers on this staycation.

That means the final price of this staycation package at the Fullerton Hotel could possibly be reduced to S$268.

If you have ever wondered how it is like to stay at this five-star luxury hotel that's rich in heritage, here's probably the best chance to do so.

Find out more here.

