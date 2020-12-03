Back

Up to 50% off Fullerton Hotel staycation on Klook, with S$120 dining credit & free breakfast for 2

Even cheaper after using SingapoRediscovers Vouchers.

Zhangxin Zheng | December 03, 2020, 02:21 PM

Spending lots of money on staying in a posh hotel in Singapore might not sound like the wisest idea for some Singaporeans, while there are others who may be very curious about the experience.

So here's a deal that's hard for one to miss.

Up to 50% off Fullerton Hotel staycation

The Fullerton Hotel has an exclusive deal on Klook with close to 50 per cent discount on a one-night staycation.

Spending a night at their Premier Courtyard Room or Heritage Room starts from S$368 (U.P. S$700).

Photo of a Premier Courtyard Room via the Fullerton Hotel website.

Photo of a heritage room via the Fullerton Hotel's website.

The package also comes with free breakfast for two as well as S$120 F&B dining credit per room per stay.

The dining credit can be spent on all except the following promotions:

  • Afternoon tea at The Courtyard and The Landing Point

  • Jade Dim Sum Lunch on weekends

  • Jade Set Lunch Menu and Jade Chinese New Year Menu

  • All special festive menus

Adding on to the dining credit, you can enjoy 15 per cent discount off Spa Treatment & Massage, as well as complimentary parking for one vehicle.

You can use your S$100 SingapoRediscovers Vouchers on this staycation.

That means the final price of this staycation package at the Fullerton Hotel could possibly be reduced to S$268.

If you have ever wondered how it is like to stay at this five-star luxury hotel that's rich in heritage, here's probably the best chance to do so.

Find out more here.

