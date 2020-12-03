Fresh grad in Thailand quits job to sell chicken rice at roadside as starting pay was too low

Some fresh graduates entering the working world may find that the salary offered does not meet their expectations.

One university graduate in Thailand found himself in just that situation, and decided to quit his job to sell chicken rice by the road instead, according to China Press.

Was only earning 10,000 baht

His mother had taken to Facebook in a now-deleted post to share her son's story.

Her son, a business communications graduate, was drawing a salary of 10,000 baht (S$443). Commuting to and from work also costs him 200 baht (S$8.90) every day.

The company could not afford to pay him more due to the Covid-19 economic downturn.

She added that her son's peers were earning a bit more than him — around 13,000 baht.

He had been working for a couple of months. However, his mother also said that her son was "very unhappy" at his job, and she supported his resignation.

Set up stall selling rice dishes

In her post, the mother said she helped him to set up a stall outside their home to sell home-cooked rice dishes.

While they purchase the ingredients together, the food is cooked by her while her son manages the stall outside their home.

Their simple menu features dishes like chicken rice and omelet rice.

Thai media Kai Jeaw reported that on the first day they set up the stall, they only managed to sell one box.

Her post also expressed her hopes that people would support them and encourage her son.

Top photo via Kai Jaew.