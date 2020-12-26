Back

S'pore students can get free textbooks & study materials at Bishan CC on Dec. 27, 2020

Mandy How | December 26, 2020, 06:37 PM

Students in Singapore who need it will be able to get free textbooks, assessment books, and school notes at Bishan Community Centre on Dec. 27, 2020.

Materials are available for almost all academic levels, from primary school to junior college.

Project renewABLE

The distribution of resources is thanks to Project renewABLE,  a student-led initiative in collaboration with People's Association and Bishan Community Centre.

Study materials were previously collected via a donation drive, which aims to provide underprivileged students with the necessary academic support.

The REACH team, under which Project renewABLE falls, sieves through all the textbooks, assessment books and study notes to ensure that the materials are in a presentable state.

All study notes will also be made available online via a Google Drive link, which will be released at a later date.

Any books or notes that are not distributed or digitalised will be recycled.

Find out more about the initiative here.

Details

Date and time:

Dec. 27, 2020

10 am to 4pm

Venue:

Multi-Purpose [email protected] Bishan Community Club

51 Bishan Street 13, Singapore 579799

All resources will be distributed on a first come first serve basis, with priority given to underprivileged students.

Top image via REACH Academy

