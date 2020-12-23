Fire breaks out at Yishun Blk 146, 25 evacuated & 6 sent to hospital

A fire broke out in Yishun on Dec. 22 evening, leading to an evacuation of 25 residents.

In response to Mothership, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to a fire at Blk 146 Yishun Street 11 at 10:10pm.

A video taken by another resident living in the vicinity showed the fumes coming out of the unit that was on fire.

SCDF said that the fire involved contents of a bedroom in a unit on the 12th floor.

The fire was extinguished using one water jet and a compressed air foam backpack.

Five occupants self-evacuated from the affected unit prior to SCDF's arrival.

About 25 residents were evacuated from the block by the police as a precautionary measure.

The walls near the window and the interior of the unit were observed to be charred after the fire was put out that evening.

Six residents sent to SGH, one suffered burn injuries

The five occupants of the said unit were conveyed to Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

One suffered burn injuries while the other four persons had inhaled smoke.

Another person who breathed in smoke was also conveyed to SGH.

SCDF said that the six of them are in a stable condition.

They were conveyed to SGH’s specialised Burn Centre instead of the nearest hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Top image courtesy of @safwan87