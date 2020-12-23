Back

Fire breaks out at Yishun Blk 146, 25 evacuated & 6 sent to hospital

The cause of fire is still under investigation.

Zhangxin Zheng | December 23, 2020, 03:27 PM

Events

Cellarbration Warehouse Sale

20 December 2020 - 26 December 2020

A fire broke out in Yishun on Dec. 22 evening, leading to an evacuation of 25 residents.

In response to Mothership, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to a fire at Blk 146 Yishun Street 11 at 10:10pm.

A video taken by another resident living in the vicinity showed the fumes coming out of the unit that was on fire.

Video courtesy of @safwan87.

SCDF said that the fire involved contents of a bedroom in a unit on the 12th floor.

The fire was extinguished using one water jet and a compressed air foam backpack.

Five occupants self-evacuated from the affected unit prior to SCDF's arrival.

About 25 residents were evacuated from the block by the police as a precautionary measure.

The walls near the window and the interior of the unit were observed to be charred after the fire was put out that evening.

Photo courtesy of @safwan87.

Six residents sent to SGH, one suffered burn injuries

The five occupants of the said unit were conveyed to Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

One suffered burn injuries while the other four persons had inhaled smoke.

Another person who breathed in smoke was also conveyed to SGH.

SCDF said that the six of them are in a stable condition.

They were conveyed to SGH’s specialised Burn Centre instead of the nearest hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Top image courtesy of @safwan87

Thai rescue worker performs CPR on baby elephant hit by motorcycle, elephant gets up after 10 minutes

The motorcyclist did not sustain serious injuries too.

December 23, 2020, 02:44 PM

'Ah Boys to Men' Maxi Lim's wedding under investigation for Covid-19 breaches

A member of the public reported the event to STB.

December 23, 2020, 01:37 PM

TraceTogether hits 70% usage target among S'pore residents before Christmas

Target reached.

December 23, 2020, 12:08 PM

Telok Kurau floral-themed cafe decked out in Christmas decor has souffle pancakes, brioche french toast & more

Chio and pet friendly.

December 23, 2020, 12:05 PM

Covid-19 spreads to Antarctica with outbreak of 58 cases

The outbreak appears to be centred aboard a supply ship from Chile.

December 23, 2020, 11:59 AM

15kg of drugs worth S$2.3 million found on M'sia lorries entering S'pore meant to carry bean sprouts & furniture

Lull in Causeway traffic but drugs still trying to make their way in.

December 23, 2020, 11:56 AM

Cat in M'sia eats owner's degree which look like a bunch of 'useless' papers

Better keep important documents safe.

December 23, 2020, 11:42 AM

29-year-old tries to exit North Bridge Road shophouse via roof when police investigate gathering

The man was arrested for committing a rash act while 14 others are being investigated.

December 23, 2020, 11:02 AM

In 2011, Workers' Party's Yee Jenn Jong defied his parents & wife to enter opposition politics. Now, he's stepping aside.

Almost Famous: We sit down with Yee Jenn Jong, Joo Chiat boy and once-almost MP, once NCMP, and he spills the beans on his journey with the longtime-tight-lipped Workers' Party.

December 23, 2020, 09:26 AM

M'sia buys 12.8 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine, will spend 4 months checking if it can be used

Buy first, evaluate later.

December 23, 2020, 02:38 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.