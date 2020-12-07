Groups of people seen screaming, pushing & wrestling in Jalan Sultan brawl, 7 arrested

A huge brawl took place in the area of Jalan Sultan recently.

Four videos of what looks to be a massive altercation were posted to Facebook page Complaint Singapore by a user named Tim Tim.

Brawl with one man trying to mediate

In one video, a group of women can be seen screaming, pushing and shoving at one another. It becomes apparent that there are two opposing groups at play.

One man in a black polo tee (with his mask on), attempts to break the women apart, but is jostled to the side in the midst of the scuffle.

A woman in a black shirt and ponytail hands her purse to her friend on the sidelines, and proceeds to join the fray.

As the mass of movement shifts forward along the street, the sling bag of one woman, clad in a beige skirt, drops to the floor.

The camera then quickly pans to the left to show two men helping up a girl lying on the ground between the kerb and the parked car.

As it pans back to the ensuing scuffle, the girl in the beige skirt seems to have abandoned the fight, and can be seen picking up her discarded bag.

Two men wrestling on the ground

In a another video, showing another fight along the same stretch, two men face off against another man in white, while several women surround them.

As bystanders watch from a distance, a ponytailed woman rushes past the onlookers towards the group. She was also captured in one of the other videos uploaded by the user.

The scene switches to two men wrestling on the ground, with the man above appearing to hit the other on multiple occasions.

A few are seen trying to pry the two off each other.

Two police officers were in the fray as well.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Police said they were alerted to a case of affray at 200 Jalan Sultan on Dec. 6, at around 11:58pm.

Seven men, aged between 18 and 32, were subsequently arrested for affray.

Two of the seven men, aged 22 and 32, were conscious when conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo from Tim Tim / FB

