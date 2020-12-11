Back

Elderly couple, & son, 45, die after suspected electrocution in Lakeside HDB flat bathroom

Police has classified it as unnatural death.

Tanya Ong | December 11, 2020, 06:15 PM

An elderly couple and their son died following a suspected electrocution incident in their Lakeside flat.

The incident took place on Thursday (Dec. 10) afternoon at Block 120 Ho Ching Road.

Suspected electrocution

According to a family friend who spoke to Lianhe Wanbao, the elderly man, 80, had fallen down in the shower.

The man, who previously suffered a stroke, requires assistance with movement and would need to be helped in the shower.

His wife, 66, who tried to assist him after his fall, was allegedly electrocuted as well in the process.

It was suspected that she had accidentally tugged onto the shower head, which had been attached to a heater, thus causing an electrical fault.

The Chinese daily reported that their son, 45, who had been visiting them at that time, was allegedly electrocuted as well when he tried to help his parents.

Unnatural death

Responding to Mothership's queries, the police said that they were alerted to the case of an unnatural death at Block 120 Ho Ching Road about 4:15pm.

No foul play is suspected.

The couple was found lying motionless and pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Their son was unconscious when paramedics arrived, and was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top photo via Google Streetview.

