S'pore police & WhatsApp: Report unwanted messages such as financial promos on WhatsApp

If you're tired of receiving spam messages or promotions you're not interested in, here's a piece of good news.

Just like with regular SMS or phone calls, WhatsApp and Facebook users can report those who send unwanted messages like financial offers or promotions.

A Facebook post, co-signed by WhatsApp and the Singapore police, urged users to report those who send these scam messages.

This is because when a report is made, the platform can "take a closer look at their account".

Should a violation in any of Facebook or WhatsApp be found, the account will be banned.

How to report

Reporting a chat on WhatsApp is quite intuitive.

To report someone on Facebook messenger, open the conversation and locate "Something's wrong".

Once you press "Something's wrong" you will be able to report the conversation.

For more information, click here.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via Facebook