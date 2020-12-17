24 imported Covid-19 cases on Dec. 17 include S’poreans returning from Austria, Myanmar & more

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 24 new cases of Covid-19, as of Dec. 17.

This brings the total number of cases to 58,377.

There are no new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infections today.

24 imported cases

Amongst the new cases reported on Dec. 17, 23 are asymptomatic, while 1 was symptomatic.

Amongst them, 13 were returning Singaporeans or Permanent Residents.

Here's a breakdown of the imported cases:

Seven Singaporeans (Cases 58589, 58591, 58595, 58596, 58603,58605 and 58606)

(Cases 58589, 58591, 58595, 58596, 58603,58605 and 58606) Six Singapore Permanent Residents (Cases 58583, 58588, 58590, 58597, 58602 and 58604)

(Cases 58583, 58588, 58590, 58597, 58602 and 58604) Four Work Pass or Work Permit holders (Cases 58598, 58601, 58584 and 58592)

or (Cases 58598, 58601, 58584 and 58592) Five Dependant’s Pass holders (Cases 58585, 58586, 58587, 58593 and 58594)

(Cases 58585, 58586, 58587, 58593 and 58594) One Student’s Pass holder (Case 58600)

(Case 58600) One Special Pass holder (Case 58599) who is a crew member of a ship which arrived from Indonesia. He had not disembarked from the ship and was conveyed to the hospital in an ambulance after he developed symptoms.

14 more cases discharged

14 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 58,252 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 33 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit.

63 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

29 have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

No new locations were added to the list on Dec. 17.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Image via Chuttersnap/Unsplash.