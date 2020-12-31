Back

S'pore lady sustained bruises from reclining seat in cinema, as chair closed up automatically

Ouch.

Guan Zhen Tan | December 31, 2020, 05:07 PM

Events

Jurong Lake Gardens Light Up

18 December 2020 - 03 January 2021

Jurong Lake Gardens

Under Phase 3 of Singapore's re-opening, audiences of up to 250 in groups of 50 are allowed in indoor venues.

This means that many Singaporeans have started to return to the cinemas.

A bizarre incident occured recently in a cinema, when a lady was injured by a reclining armchair after watching a movie.

The injured cinemagoer was offered assistance and medical compensation by Eaglewings Cinematics, following the unfortunate incident.

Leg caught as cinemagoer stood up

The patient's husband, who declined to be named, told Mothership that they were catching a 10pm movie on Dec. 18, in Platinum Hall 2 of the cinema.

After the movie had ended, the couple stood up to leave.

The husband said that this was when the woman's chair started to close up automatically.

As a result, her left leg was caught in the gap of the side of the chair as the armchair closed up.

Photo courtesy of Mothership.sg reader

She reportedly remained stuck for two minutes while her husband tried to find a way to release the chair's mechanism.

They eventually found a button which did so, but she had already sustained bruises on her leg and ankle.

Photo courtesy of Mothership.sg reader

Staff offered assistance

The couple sought help from the staff who were on duty, who offered their immediate assistance.

In response to Mothership's queries, EagleWings Cinematics confirmed that their management had followed up with the couple after the incident, and offered to pay for the bills incurred from a doctor's visit.

The cinema had also clarified with the couple that the seat the wife was on used an auto-return sensor feature.

Since the incident, a warning, which informs viewers to be mindful when operating the recline function, has been put up outside each hall with such seats, EagleWings added.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image courtesy of Mothership.sg reader

30 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Dec. 31, including 5 in community

Today's update.

December 31, 2020, 04:18 PM

Comment: The suspension of the KL-S'pore HSR project ends today. What will M'sia decide?

Up in the air.

December 31, 2020, 03:49 PM

Can Covid-19 vaccines really be developed so quickly & safely?: Comic by graphic artist Sonny Liew

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

December 31, 2020, 03:40 PM

We asked random people in S'pore about the best & worst things that happened to them in 2020

Portrait Mode: We hit the streets to find out how 2020 was experienced in Singapore.

December 31, 2020, 02:43 PM

S'pore woman, 32, jailed 24 days for keeping S$17,000 accidentally transferred to her

Keeping money accidentally transferred to you is a crime.

December 31, 2020, 01:56 PM

Overseas travel for umrah pilgrimage not advisable due to ongoing pandemic: Muis

The safety of pilgrims and the wider community remain a priority for MUIS.

December 31, 2020, 01:48 PM

3 Thai men marry one another with families' approval

Two of them had been in a relationship for seven years prior to their decision to welcome the third member.

December 31, 2020, 01:14 PM

S'pore volunteers take 165 migrant workers on bus tour to visit attractions, see Christmas lights

:')

December 31, 2020, 12:45 PM

With stage 4 cancer, S'porean lawyer Peter Low was given 'months' to live. He's now 3 years in remission.

Almost Famous: Peter Low, one of Singapore's pioneer human rights lawyers, opens up for the first time about his journey with prostate cancer — which he's been in remission from for more than three years now.

December 31, 2020, 12:45 PM

Tokyo battling 3rd Covid-19 wave of 'unprecedented magnitude': Tokyo governor

Japan has banned the entry of foreign citizens in the wake of the discovery of the new UK variant.

December 31, 2020, 12:44 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.