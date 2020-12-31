Rare dusky langur sleeping after munching on leaves at Upper Peirce is a real year-end mood

The end of the year marks a time for reflection and new beginnings, and of course, much feasting to herald the start of yet another revolution around the sun.

One monkey in Singapore perfectly encapsulated the post-feasting, year-end mood.

The rather rare dusky langur was first spotted by photographer Weixiang Lim at Upper Peirce Reservoir Park on Dec. 29.

Went to park to find Raffles' banded langurs

Lim told Mothership that he initially caught sight of the critically endangered Raffles' banded langur at the park on Nov. 28.

Raffles' banded langurs are native to Singapore, as compared to the dusky langurs who are native to Malaysia.

The latter also has more prominent white markings around the eyes.

Found dusky langurs instead

Lim then decided to visit the park again in the hopes of catching another glimpse of the Raffles' banded langurs.

Instead, he spotted two dusky langurs relaxing in the trees.

Lim said that the first dusky langur he sighted was happily munching on leaves, and he watched the monkey feasting for about 30 minutes.

After having its fill, the monkey then jumped to another tree, where a second langur resided.

And in true post-meal fashion, the langur soon went to sleep.

In a rather casual pose on the branch too.

Lim added that it probably went into a "food coma" after its hearty meal of leaves.

Moved over from Malaysia

According to The Straits Times, the dusky langurs are typically found in Malaysia. However, three individuals were first sighted in Woodlands in Aug. 2019.

One individual has not been seen since Sep. 2019, and primate researcher Andie Ang postulated that it could have died or left the group.

One dusky langur was previously spotted in a toilet at the Central Catchment Nature Reserve, causing quite a surprise to visitors.

Ang advises members of the public to keep a respectful distance of at least five metres from dusky langurs during such encounters.

She also shared that flash photography should be avoided as it may scare them, and to never feed them so that they will not become used to the presence of humans.

Ang said that dusky langurs are inquisitive and intelligent creatures, and she added that she has observed individuals of the same species in Malaysia staring at their own reflection in the mirror.

Top photo courtesy of Weixiang Lim