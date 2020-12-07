Free-flow chilled durians for S$36.80 in Lavender includes Musang King, XO & more

Those with a short and intense hankering for durian flesh may be tempted by the "free-flow chilled durian buffet" hosted by DurianBB from now till Dec. 27, 2020.

The shop, located in Lavender along North Bridge Road, is serving four varieties of durian for S$36.80 per pax:

Musang King

XO

Kampung

D13

How it works

And we say "short and intense" because the session lasts for just one hour.

It's eat-all-you-can within the timeframe, and slots are available between 2pm - 5pm each day on a first come first served basis.

Another catch?

Customers start with a set of the four durian varieties, which they can replenish until they are satiated.

However, it will always be served in the same set of four varieties, meaning you cannot only inhale Musang King for the entire buffet.

Details

Book here (maximum seating of 12 per session).

Address: 462 Crawford Lane #01-65, Singapore 190462.

Opening Hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 1pm - 10pm

Buffet hours from 2pm -5pm, lasting for one hour per session.

Top image via DurianBB/Facebook