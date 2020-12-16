Dump truck hits Mercedes which tried to cut across yellow box & into its lane out of bus bay

Drivers in Singapore would be familiar with the fact that someone will probably try to cut into their lane, if they leave a large enough space between their vehicle and the one ahead of them.

This unwritten rule of the road was likely operating on the mind of one Mercedes driver who cut across two lanes into the path of a dump truck while the flow of traffic was stopped at a red light, only to learn the hard way that who dares, does not always win, as a video on YouTube by Roads.sg showed.

Entering yellow box

"Should be safe," the driver might have thought, as they steered their white car squarely into the dump truck's lane.

The Mercedes exited from a bus bay on the left of the frame, and cut across a yellow box in the process. It then came to a stop while waiting for the traffic lights to change.

Based on landmarks in the background of the video, the location appears to be Clementi Avenue 6, where there is indeed a bus stop with a bus bay.

Blind spot

The dump truck driver moved off together with other vehicles as the lights turned green.

The Mercedes driver, inexplicably signalling left, also moved forward, though it stopped just before getting hit by the dump truck.

Apparently, the dump truck did not see the Mercedes, presumably due to the fact that the Mercedes was in the truck driver's blind spot.

Although the Mercedes was directly ahead of the truck, the height of the truck's cabin, and the fact that the driver's seat was on the right of the vehicle, means that it is quite possible that the truck driver would not have been able to see the Mercedes.

Consequences

A comment on the video by another user shows the aftermath of the collision from the front view:

The Mercedes appears to have the left side of its front bumper partly sheared off, while the dump truck appears to be dented.

Watch the full video here:

