15kg of drugs worth S$2.3 million found on M'sia lorries entering S'pore meant to carry bean sprouts & furniture

Drug users in Singapore will not be getting their fix any time this festive season after some 15kg of drugs that were making their way to Singapore were seized by the authorities here.

The seizure then led to seven drug offenders – six males and one female – to be arrested at multiple locations in Singapore.

Total amount of drugs seized worth S$2.3 million

Close to 15kg of drugs found on two separate Malaysia-registered lorries at Woodlands Checkpoint on Dec. 18 and 21.

The two lorries carried an estimated

- 4,622g of heroin,

- 5,393g of “Ice”,

- 5,482g of cannabis,

- 247g of ketamine,

- 5,111 “Ecstasy” tablets and

- 5,383 Erimin-5 tablets

Details of the busts were released by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a Dec. 23 joint statement.

The drugs seized have an estimated street value of about S$2.3million.

The total amount of drugs seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of 2,200 heroin abusers, 3,080 “Ice” abusers, and 780 cannabis abusers for a week.

First lorry supposed to be carry bean sprouts

On Dec. 18 at about 5.50pm, a Malaysia-registered lorry transporting bean sprouts was referred by its officers for further checks at Woodlands Checkpoint.

During the course of checks, seven bundles of controlled drugs, containing about 4,622g of heroin and 521g of "Ice", were found.

The 38-year-old male Malaysian driver and the 24-year-old male passenger were promptly arrested and referred to CNB for investigation.

Second lorry supposed to be carry furniture and spare parts

In the second case detected on Dec. 21 at about 1.35pm, a Malaysia-registered lorry, was similarly singled out for further checks.

The lorry was supposed to be transporting furniture and spare vehicle parts.

The officers’ suspicions were aroused when the consignment declared as “personal effect” contained anomalies in the scanned x-ray images.

Concealed within the furniture were packages containing a total of 4,368g of “Ice”, 5,110g of cannabis, 4,900 “Ecstasy” tablets and 4,750 Erimin-5 tablets.

The 44-year-old male Malaysian driver and the 55-year-old male passenger were arrested and referred to the CNB for investigation.

Raids lead to more drugs recovered

In a follow-up operation, CNB officers raided a residential unit in the vicinity of Bedok North Street 2.

A 20-year-old male Singaporean was arrested.

A total of about 215g of cannabis was recovered in the unit.

CNB officers then arrested a 22-year-old male Singaporean and 22-year-old female Singaporean in the vicinity of Geylang Lorong 26 in a follow-up raid.

A search was conducted in the couple’s hideout in the same vicinity.

It yielded a total of about 504g of “Ice”, 157g of cannabis, 247g of ketamine, 211 “Ecstasy” tablets and 633 Erimin-5 tablets.

Investigations into the drug activities and suspects are ongoing.

All photos via ICA and CNB