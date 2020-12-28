Downtown Line down on Dec. 28 due to signalling fault, causes major delays

The Downtown Line (DTL) went down on Monday evening, Dec. 28, due to a signalling fault.

In an official announcement via the SBS Transit mobile app and on their Twitter account, SBS Transit said that there were service delays on the Downtown Line, between Expo and Geylang Bahru station.

Their announcement, which came earlier on Twitter at 6:50pm, initially mentioned an additional travel time of 15 minutes.

This was later reflected to be 20 minutes on both the app and in a later tweet at 8:20pm.

DTL Svc is delayed due to a Signalling fault. Additional travel time of up to 15 minutes may be expected from DT35 Expo stn to DT24 Geylang Bahru stn. We are sorry. — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) December 28, 2020

DTL delay - Additional travel time of up to 20 minutes may be expected between DT35 Expo stn and DT24 Geylang Bahru stn in both directions. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused. — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) December 28, 2020

However, some commuters seemed to have been facing delays longer than that, with some finding their journeys taking close to an hour to complete.

Hey I left work at 6 and it’s been an hour and I’m not home. Get yo shit together downtown line — [email protected]⚰️ (@CinnamonJoshi) December 28, 2020

Good luck to anyone taking the downtown line. Y’all screwed. 2 hrs from beauty world to Bedok north... and Guess what... I’m not even home yet.... got off to take a bus. I give up. — エドウィナ (@EnchancerMyLife) December 28, 2020

Crowds were spotted at Macpherson station, with one photo showing crowds extending out to the pathway leading to the train platform.

As of 9.20pm, the DTL has yet to return to normal operations.

Travel delays remain in place, about three hours after the fault occurred.

