Downtown Line down on Dec. 28 due to signalling fault, causes major delays

The line went down for three hours and counting.

Guan Zhen Tan | December 28, 2020, 10:22 PM

The Downtown Line (DTL) went down on Monday evening, Dec. 28, due to a signalling fault.

In an official announcement via the SBS Transit mobile app and on their Twitter account, SBS Transit said that there were service delays on the Downtown Line, between Expo and Geylang Bahru station.

Their announcement, which came earlier on Twitter at 6:50pm, initially mentioned an additional travel time of 15 minutes.

This was later reflected to be 20 minutes on both the app and in a later tweet at 8:20pm.

Photo via SBS Transit app

However, some commuters seemed to have been facing delays longer than that, with some finding their journeys taking close to an hour to complete.

Screenshot via SBSTransit_Ltd's twee

Screenshot via SBSTransit_Ltd's tweet

Screenshot via SBS Transit's Facebook post

Screenshot via SBS Transit's Facebook post

Crowds were spotted at Macpherson station, with one photo showing crowds extending out to the pathway leading to the train platform.

Photo via Low Chern Hwee's post on TATA SMRT(The Alternate Transport Advisory & Spore Magnificent Rescue Team)'s Facebook page

As of 9.20pm, the DTL has yet to return to normal operations.

Travel delays remain in place, about three hours after the fault occurred.

Top image via Low Chern Hwee's post on TATA SMRT(The Alternate Transport Advisory & Spore Magnificent Rescue Team)'s Facebook page and SBS Transit's app

