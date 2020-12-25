Beautiful double rainbow spotted in S'pore on Christmas day

On Christmas day (Dec. 25), some lucky Singapore residents were treated to the magnificent sight of a double rainbow.
It was spotted by people at various spots in Singapore, including Serangoon, and subsequently uploaded to social media the same afternoon.
Double rainbow
Some didn't manage to catch the double rainbow but was still treated to a sight of a lovely rainbow at various locations across the island, including Toa Payoh and Sin Ming.
Lovely.
Top photo via qihan.he/IG, katesoliven/IG
