Beautiful double rainbow spotted in S'pore on Christmas day

Happy holidays.

Tanya Ong | December 25, 2020, 08:00 PM

On Christmas day (Dec. 25), some lucky Singapore residents were treated to the magnificent sight of a double rainbow.

It was spotted by people at various spots in Singapore, including Serangoon, and subsequently uploaded to social media the same afternoon.

Double rainbow

alwaysbekaby/IG

Photo by Mothership reader.

Photo by Mothership reader.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bryan Chihan (@qihan.he)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shan (@yolo_shan)

Christine Chan/Twitter

Some didn't manage to catch the double rainbow but was still treated to a sight of a lovely rainbow at various locations across the island, including Toa Payoh and Sin Ming.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 𝑷𝒉𝒐𝒆𝒃𝒆 𝑲𝒂𝒕𝒆 (@katesoliven)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Robin Lim (@papaandtheson)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sherry (@sh.erry708)

Gauribee/IG

At Bishan. Photo by Tay Ying Ying.

Michael Graetz/Twitter

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TC 🌵🌳🍀🌻🌞🌈 (@hotc75)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Katsu (@katsudog.sg)

Lovely.

Top photo via qihan.he/IG, katesoliven/IG

