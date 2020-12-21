Doraemon air fryer & multi-cooker priced from S$202 on Taobao

Doraemon fans looking for a handy cooking appliance to add to your kitchen can consider this air fryer and multi-cooker.
Supor has collaborated with Doraemon to offer an adorable air fryer at 1,099 yuan (S$223).
The multi-cooker on the other hand is selling for 999 yuan (S$202).
The Doraemon air fryer and multi-cooker features an air fryer and a cooking pot respectively.
Air fryer
Cooking pot
The cooking pot can be used for steamboat, frying food and stews.
The cooking pot is non-stick and can be removed to make cleaning easier.
Details
The Doraemon multi-cooker has a capacity of 2 litres.
It is being sold on Taobao for 999 yuan (S$202). It is also being sold on Carousell for S$98. However, this is a pre-order listing and shipment will arrive within 14 working days.
The air fryer, on the other hand, is being sold on Taobao for 1,099 yuan (S$223).
