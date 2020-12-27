Man in sleeveless shirt arrested for punching Domino's staff member & dragging him by his hair

A male staff member at a Domino's outlet endured a protracted assault by another man.

In CCTV footage of the incident circulated online, the employee is seen recoiling from the impact and shielding himself as the assailant, clad in a red sleeveless top, repeatedly throws punches at his head.

The assailant repeatedly adopts a fighting stance and gestures at the employee to do the same.

However, the Domino's employee did not retaliate.

Other staff members, captured in the footage as well, did not appear to intervene, and did not move away from the scene even as the assailant dragged his target around the outlet, at times by his hair.

The caption of a Facebook post where the CCTV footage was shared says that the victim of the assault was a "young manager", while the assailant was a delivery rider for the pizza chain, and that the incident was "work related".

39-year-old man arrested

Police said a 23-year-old man was conscious when he was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, after they were alerted to the incident at 3.39pm. The fight reportedly took place at 505 West Coast Drive on Christmas Day (Dec. 25).

A 39-year-old man has been arrested for a rash act causing hurt, and police investigations are ongoing.

