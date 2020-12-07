Wild dolphin spotted jumping out of water twice at St John's Island

Some kayakers got really lucky recently.

They saw one dolphin having a whale of a time in the southern waters near St John's Island.

Dolphin leaps out of water

The video shared by Marine Stewards on Dec. 3 shows a dolphin leaping out of the water twice, treating the onlookers to some fun splash.

The dolphin is likely to be an Indo-Pacific humpbacked dolphin.

Glimpses of Indo-Pacific humpbacked dolphins have been sighted in the Southern Islands before.

But not many have been this lucky to see one jumping out of water, for fun or to communicate with others in the pod.

It is likely that there is a resident pod of dolphins in the Singapore waters despite the busy traffic in our waters.

Indo-Pacific humpbacked dolphins

The Indo-Pacific humpbacked dolphins have been sighted from time to time in Singapore waters.

They are shy animals that will stay away from boats.

They are usually in small school sizes, usually between three to eight individuals, according to Wiki.nus.

The sighting of dolphins in urbanised Singapore, as nature site Wild Singapore notes, could be an indication of good water quality.

Indo-Pacific humpbacked dolphins are locally endangered, according to the Red List of threatened animals in Singapore.

It is classified as "Vulnerable" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The dolphins are threatened by water pollution, the loss of habitats as well as drowning as a result of being trapped by abandoned fishing nets and lines.

Their population is decreasing.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top image via screenshots of video via Marine Stewards/Facebook