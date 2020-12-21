Back

NParks to consult public on new community guidelines on dog rehoming & adoption in 2021

Woof.

Sumita Thiagarajan | December 21, 2020, 10:49 AM

Events

Redeem W OPTICS x ZEISS $50 voucher

13 December 2020 - 19 December 2020

Selected W OPTICS Stores

Last week, the National Parks Board (NParks) announced a variety of outreach and education efforts targeted at students, such as new learning journeys and teaching resources.

Besides outreach and education efforts, the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS), a branch of NParks is also aiming to raise the standards of animal health and welfare in Singapore through a holistic review of the pet sector.

This move comes after a few cases brought issues with the pet industry to the surface.

One case was of a pet dog, Loki, that was euthanised during the Circuit Breaker period.

Work group set up to tackle issues around dog rehoming & adoption

Since August 2019, the government agency has been engaging various stakeholders from the breeding and boarding sectors, as well as the veterinary industry.

A work group was also set up in October this year to look into rehoming and adoption practices of animals.

Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How spoke about the role of the Rehoming and Adoption Work Group (RAWG):

"The RAWG will also develop guiding principles for dog rehabilitation and training, and measures to enhance the competency and standards of dog trainers in Singapore. This will increase the chances of an adopted animal being integrated successfully into its new home and the community."

Public to be consulted in 2021 on new community standards & guidelines

Tan added that members of the public can look forward to providing their feedback and suggestions in 2021, which will be used to create new community standards and guidelines on rehoming and adoption.

AVS will continue to work with the individuals from the Animal Welfare Groups, veterinarians and dog trainers to finetune these identified areas of concerns.

Related stories:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via NParks website.

Rare sighting of Jupiter & Saturn being 0.1° apart best viewed at 8pm today (Dec. 21)

Get ready.

December 21, 2020, 10:17 AM

Orchard Road crowded on weekend before Christmas as if Covid-19 didn't happen

Thank you for stimulating the economy, but do it with some safe distancing.

December 21, 2020, 03:38 AM

S'pore influencers selling used pillows from S$20-S$200

Late stage capitalism.

December 20, 2020, 11:56 PM

19 imported Covid-19 cases on Dec. 20 arrived from UK, India, Russia & Indonesia

Tonight's update.

December 20, 2020, 10:50 PM

Vending machine in Sembawang Shopping Centre dispenses Australian Wagyu beef for $25

For the sleepless carnivore in you.

December 20, 2020, 09:31 PM

Choa Chu Kang girl disappears in 2002, allegedly calls 1 year later: 'Someone won't let me come back'

Tina Lim Xinying disappeared in 2002 after she left her house to visit her grandfather.

December 20, 2020, 08:58 PM

Lanterns of famous landmarks at Jurong Lake Gardens lit every night till Jan. 3, 2021

Looks marvellous.

December 20, 2020, 07:19 PM

Herd immunity against Covid-19 in S'pore when 80% population vaccinated

Prediction.

December 20, 2020, 06:59 PM

Clarke Quay brawl: 5 men arrested for rioting with deadly weapon, 3 men sent to hospital

Police investigations are ongoing.

December 20, 2020, 06:40 PM

3 positive Covid-19 cases serving SHN Mandarin Orchard likely to be imported: MOH

Investigations are underway to see if they are linked to the 13 cases that were previously announced.

December 20, 2020, 05:20 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.