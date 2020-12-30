S'porean Dickson Yeo arrested by ISD upon return to S'pore on Dec. 30, 2020

Dickson Yeo, the Singaporean man convicted of helping Chinese intelligence gather information, has been arrested by the Internal Security Department in Singapore.

He was returned to Singapore on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.

He was arrested by ISD under the Internal Security Act on the same day.

Yeo has admitted in the United States federal court to have worked for the Chinese intelligence for monetary rewards.

He has also revealed to U.S. investigators that his previous intelligence taskings targeted other states apart from the U.S.

ISD will interview Yeo to establish if he had engaged in activities prejudicial to Singapore’s security.

Singapore will not allow our nationals to be subverted or used by any foreign actors for activities prejudicial to our security and national interests, ISD said in its release.

The government takes a very serious view of any Singaporean who enters into a clandestine relationship with a foreign government and engages in espionage or subversive activities at the behest of the foreign power, ISD added.

We will deal firmly with such individuals in accordance with our laws, ISD said, and it is unable to provide further information while investigations are ongoing.

