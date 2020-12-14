Back

M'sian opposition MPs walk out of parliament after 2 ministers on quarantine attend wearing PPE

Another opposition MP, who was supposed to be quarantined, also attended in PPE.

Andrew Koay | December 14, 2020, 10:10 PM

Events

Redeem W OPTICS x ZEISS $50 voucher

13 December 2020 - 19 December 2020

Selected W OPTICS Stores

Opposition members of parliament (MPs) walked out of Malaysia's Dewan Rakyat on Dec. 14, protesting the presence of three lawmakers who were meant to be under home quarantine.

According to Malaysiakini, the trio — made up of Health Minister Adham Baba and Human Resources Minister M Saravanan as well as MP P Prabakaran from the opposition — appeared in full personal protective equipment (PPE).

They had been quarantined after being exposed to a Covid-19 patient.

“What reasons are there for these MPs to be allowed to be present in Parliament when they have been categorised as close contacts (of Covid-19 positive cases)?” opposition MP Xavier Jayakumar asked Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun, according to the Malaymail.

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim also sought an explanation from the speaker

Malaysiakini reported that Azhar responded by saying he was simply following Covid-19 procedures set by the Health Ministry.

According to the Malaymail, Azhar said that he had allowed the quarantined MPs to attend as an opposition MP had previously broken quarantine in similar circumstances.

However, this did not placate the opposition MPs, the majority of whom from the PKR and DAP parties, and walked out while MPs from the government bench jeered them.

The walkout occurred as the Dewan Rakyat was about to conduct a bloc vote on the Federal Territories Ministry's RM956.7 million (S$315.48 million) allocation under the Supply (Budget) Bill 2021.

The bloc voting proceeded and the government passed the ministry's budget with 110 for, seven against, 31 abstained and 72 absent, reported Malaysiakini.

Top image from Fuziah Salleh and Wee Ka Siong's Facebook pages

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

IKEA opening interior design studio at Jurong Point with BTO packages from S$9,900 in Jan. 2021

Live in an IKEA showroom.

December 14, 2020, 08:19 PM

I was paid to play MapleStoryM for a week, best week at work ever

Paid to kill slimes, living my best life.

December 14, 2020, 07:36 PM

Former Liverpool FC manager Gérard Houllier dies at 73

Allez, allez, Gerard Houllier.

December 14, 2020, 07:29 PM

Muslims in S'pore are encouraged to get Covid-19 vaccine: Muis

Covid-19 vaccines are permissible for Muslims to take.

December 14, 2020, 07:20 PM

S'poreans still need to wear masks & practise safe-distancing even with vaccination

It's a holistic set of safeguards.

December 14, 2020, 06:49 PM

Photo of Dee Kosh doing Corrective Work Order sends internet into flurry

In the public eye.

December 14, 2020, 06:37 PM

'Phase 3' & 'Pfizer' trending on S'pore Twitter after PM Lee's Dec. 14 speech

People are excited (but also cautious).

December 14, 2020, 06:23 PM

Phase 3 starts from Dec. 28, 2020: Increase in social gathering size, TraceTogether-only SafeEntry to be implemented early 2021

Here's what you should know.

December 14, 2020, 05:16 PM

PM Lee's speech on Phase 3 & Covid-19 vaccine summarised in 60 seconds

He urged everyone to keep their guard up in the 'final stretch' towards normality.

December 14, 2020, 05:15 PM

S'pore approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, free for all Singaporeans & long-term residents

If everything goes according to plan, there would be enough vaccines to cover everyone who wants it by end 2021.

December 14, 2020, 05:12 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.