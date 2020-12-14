Back

Photo of Dee Kosh doing Corrective Work Order sends internet into flurry

In the public eye.

Mandy How | December 14, 2020, 06:37 PM

Events

Redeem W OPTICS x ZEISS $50 voucher

13 December 2020 - 19 December 2020

Selected W OPTICS Stores

Months after his scandal which may or may not involve minors, Dee Kosh is once again thrust under the spotlight.

A photo of the YouTuber, whose real name is Darryl Ian Koshy, was published to Instagram page @sgtrashcollector on Dec. 13, 2020

He was captured mid-sweep and wearing a neon vest with the letters "CWO" (Corrective Work Order) tagged to it.

The photo was later reposted by @wakeupsingapore, who alleged that Dee Kosh was serving CWO for the offence of littering.

CWO is meted out to litterbugs and forces them to pick or sweep up litter in public areas for hours at a time.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) notes that it involves an element of shame that serves to deter littering.

As the photo comes with little context and information otherwise, internet users have also expressed their doubt on whether it was actually Dee Kosh in the photo.

However, Ryan Tan from Night Owl Cinematics (NOC) has confirmed that it was indeed the YouTuber himself.

As it turned out, Tan and Dee Kosh were caught for littering in December 2019, and later had to carry out CWO.

Tan said that he "did not deliberately hide it," and added that he had "never believed the world to be black and white," along with lines on saints and sinners.

Still friends

In subsequent frames, Tan indirectly addressed Dee Kosh's ongoing scandal, saying that he is not "not a judgemental person" and that he will stick with the YouTuber even if the latter had made a mistake.

Investigations still ongoing

In response to queries from Mothership on the previous accusations against Dee Kosh, the Singapore Police Force said that investigations are ongoing.

Top image via @sgtrashcollector, Ryan Tan's Instagram account

S$3,000 reward offered for return of chonky pet cat suspected to have been abducted in Siglap area

He is a pet, not a community cat.

December 15, 2020, 04:01 AM

Imported Covid-19 cases reported on Dec. 14 arrived from Indonesia, Philippines & India

The total number of cases in Singapore stands at 58,325.

December 14, 2020, 11:08 PM

Orchard Towers murder: Man, 27, admits he threw away co-accused's blood-stained shirt

He pleaded guilty to obstructing justice on Dec. 14.

December 14, 2020, 10:19 PM

M'sian opposition MPs walk out of parliament after 2 ministers on quarantine attend wearing PPE

Another opposition MP, who was supposed to be quarantined, also attended in PPE.

December 14, 2020, 10:10 PM

Thai King says he feels 'sad' on some days just like 'other human beings'

He reminded Thai people of the good his father, the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, has done.

December 14, 2020, 08:42 PM

IKEA opening interior design studio at Jurong Point with BTO packages from S$9,900 in Jan. 2021

Live in an IKEA showroom.

December 14, 2020, 08:19 PM

I was paid to play MapleStoryM for a week, best week at work ever

Paid to kill slimes, living my best life.

December 14, 2020, 07:36 PM

Former Liverpool FC manager Gérard Houllier dies at 73

Allez, allez, Gerard Houllier.

December 14, 2020, 07:29 PM

Muslims in S'pore are encouraged to get Covid-19 vaccine: Muis

Covid-19 vaccines are permissible for Muslims to take.

December 14, 2020, 07:20 PM

S'poreans still need to wear masks & practise safe-distancing even with vaccination

It's a holistic set of safeguards.

December 14, 2020, 06:49 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.