More rain expected in first-half of Dec., S'pore to hit 22°C on a few rainy days

Singapore has entered the wettest month of the year according to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

In the first two weeks of December, more showers can be expected in Singapore and the surrounding region.

The monsoon rain band is forecasted to lie close to the equator resulting in more rain.

Short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected on most days in the afternoon. On some days, these showers may extend into the evening.

Intense and widespread thundery showers can be expected due to large-scale convergence of winds over the region.

The latter half of the fortnight is expected to be windier due to strengthening north-easterly winds.

The daily temperature is expected to range between 24°C and 33°C on most days, and may reach 34°C on one or two days.

On a few rainy days, daily lows of around 22°C can be expected.

Top photo by Zheng Zhangxin