13 new Covid-19 cases on Dec. 24, imported from the US, UK, India, Philippines & Sri Lanka

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 13 new cases of Covid-19 as of Dec. 24, 2020.

This brings the total number of cases to 58,495.

There are no new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infections, and no cases residing in dormitories today.

Breakdown of cases

Amongst the new cases reported on Dec. 24, 12 are asymptomatic.

Here's a breakdown of the imported cases:

One is a Singaporean who returned from the U.S.

One is a Singapore Permanent Resident who returned from the UK.

Eight are work permit holders who arrived from Indonesia, India, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka.

Two are Student's Pass holders who arrived from India.

One is a Dependant's Pass holder who arrived from India.

They had all already been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving their SHN.

10 more cases discharged

10 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 58,332 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 36 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit.

98 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regular updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

No new locations were added to the list on Dec. 24.

Here's the complete list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period:

