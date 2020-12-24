Back

13 new Covid-19 cases on Dec. 24, imported from the US, UK, India, Philippines & Sri Lanka

Most of them were asymptomatic.

Fasiha Nazren | December 24, 2020, 09:47 PM

Events

Cellarbration Warehouse Sale

20 December 2020 - 26 December 2020

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 13 new cases of Covid-19 as of Dec. 24, 2020.

This brings the total number of cases to 58,495.

There are no new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infections, and no cases residing in dormitories today.

Breakdown of cases

Amongst the new cases reported on Dec. 24, 12 are asymptomatic.

Here's a breakdown of the imported cases:

  • One is a Singaporean who returned from the U.S.

  • One is a Singapore Permanent Resident who returned from the UK.

  • Eight are work permit holders who arrived from Indonesia, India, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka.

  • Two are Student's Pass holders who arrived from India.

  • One is a Dependant's Pass holder who arrived from India.

They had all already been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving their SHN.

10 more cases discharged

10 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 58,332 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 36 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit.

98 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regular updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

No new locations were added to the list on Dec. 24.

Here's the complete list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period:

Top image by Zhangxin Zheng.

Russell Lee releases latest book in True Singapore Ghost Stories series on Dec. 24, 2020

Makes for a great Christmas present.

December 24, 2020, 07:04 PM

4 questions from the Mandarin Orchard hotel's Covid-19 infections

SHNs are meant to isolate potential Covid-19 cases to prevent local transmissions. So how did this happen?

December 24, 2020, 04:55 PM

Is the Circle Line yellow or orange? LTA & SMRT have an answer.

Some of you need to get your eyes checked.

December 24, 2020, 03:33 PM

13 imported cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Dec. 24, 2020

As of 12pm.

December 24, 2020, 03:29 PM

NTU survey: 55% of respondents willing to get Covid-19 vaccine when available in S'pore

Worth a shot.

December 24, 2020, 02:23 PM

4-room Tiong Bahru resale flat renovated into dwelling with explosion of pastel hues

25-year-old flat given new lease of life.

December 24, 2020, 01:51 PM

Visitors to S'pore with recent travel history to South Korea to serve 14-day SHN at dedicated facilities from Dec. 27

South Korea is battling a new surge of Covid-19 infections.

December 24, 2020, 01:19 PM

Winnie The Pooh-inspired cafe in Clementi serves unique gelatos & Viet drip coffee till 12am daily

West side wins.

December 24, 2020, 01:10 PM

Halal French restaurant opens near Bugis with short ribs bourguignon, creme brulee & more

Looks delicious.

December 24, 2020, 12:41 PM

Pilot blamed for 1st local case in Taiwan after over 8 months, fired by EVA Air & fined S$14,177

Consequences.

December 24, 2020, 12:11 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.