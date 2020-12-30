27 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Dec. 30, including 1 in community

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 27 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Wednesday (Dec. 30).
This brings the total number of cases to 58,569.
26 cases are imported, of which 25 had been placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.
The remaining imported case is a pilot with Singapore Airlines (SIA) who had tested negative for Covid-19 upon return to Singapore but developed symptoms subsequently.
Amongst the imported cases, seven are Singaporeans/Singapore Permanent Residents, and six are foreign domestic workers.
There is also one case of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection in the community.
Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.
Daily cases in the past week
Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:
Dec. 23: 21
Dec. 24: 13
Dec. 25: 14
Dec. 26: 10
Dec. 27: 5
Dec. 28: 5
Dec. 29: 13
Dec. 30: 27
Top image from Changi General Hospital/FB.
