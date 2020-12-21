1 new community case & 9 imported cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Dec. 21, 2020

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 10 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Dec. 21.

This brings the total number of cases to 58,432.

Among the cases, there is one new case of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

Based on MOH's investigations, the case is in the community.

There are no new cases in the dormitories.

The other nine cases are imported. They were isolated or placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in the past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Dec. 13: 7

Dec. 14: 5

Dec. 15: 16

Dec. 16: 12

Dec. 17: 24

Dec. 18: 9

Dec. 19: 17

Dec. 20: 19

Dec. 21: 10

Top photo by Julia Yeo