19 new imported cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Dec. 20

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 19 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Dec. 20.
This brings the total number of cases to 58,422.
There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.
All 19 cases announced today are imported. They were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.
Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.
Daily cases in the past week
Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:
Dec. 12: 8
Dec. 13: 7
Dec. 14: 5
Dec. 15: 16
Dec. 16: 12
Dec. 17: 24
Dec. 18: 9
Dec. 19: 17
Dec. 20: 19
Top photo via NUH on Facebook
