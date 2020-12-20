19 new imported cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Dec. 20

This brings the total number of cases to 58,422.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

All 19 cases announced today are imported. They were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in the past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Dec. 12: 8

Dec. 13: 7

Dec. 14: 5

Dec. 15: 16

Dec. 16: 12

Dec. 17: 24

Dec. 18: 9

Dec. 19: 17

Dec. 20: 19

