12 imported Covid-19 cases on Dec. 16 include S'poreans returning from India, Indonesia & Australia

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 12 new cases of Covid-19, as of Dec. 16.

This brings the total number of cases to 58,353.

There are no new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infections today.

12 imported cases

Amongst the 12 imported cases, two (Cases 58570 and 58573) are Singaporeans and two (Cases 58577 and 58578) are Singapore Permanent Residents who returned from Indonesia, Australia, the Philippines and India.

Another four (Cases 58571, 58579, 58580 and 58581) are Work Permit holders currently employed in Singapore who arrived from India, Myanmar and Indonesia.

There are two Dependant’s Pass holders (Cases 58575 and 58576) who arrived from the UAE and India, and a Long-Term Visit Pass holder (Case 58569) who arrived from India.

The remaining case (Case 58574) is a Short-Term Visit Pass holder who is here to visit his Singaporean spouse.

Five more cases discharged

Five more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 58,238 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 25 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit.

61 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

29 have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

No new locations were added to the list on Dec. 16.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Image by Andrew Koay.