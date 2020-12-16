Back

S'pore has no new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases on Dec. 16

12 new imported cases on Dec. 16.

Zhangxin Zheng | December 16, 2020, 03:39 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 12 new cases of Covid-19, as of Dec. 16, 12pm.

There are no new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection today.

All 12 cases are imported cases, who had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight.

Here are the daily numbers for the past week:

Dec. 10: 6

Dec. 11: 8

Dec. 12: 8

Dec. 13: 7

Dec. 14: 5

Dec. 15: 16

Dec. 16: 12

