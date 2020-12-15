16 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Dec. 15, including 1 locally-transmitted case

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 16 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Tuesday (Dec. 15).

This brings the total number of cases to 58,341.

There is one new case of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection who resides in a dormitory.

Based on MOH's investigations so far, there are no new cases in the community.

In addition, there are 15 imported cases, who had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Dec. 9: 6

Dec. 10: 6

Dec. 11: 8

Dec. 12: 8

Dec. 13: 7

Dec. 14: 5

Dec. 15: 16

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top image via Clean & Green Singapore/FB.