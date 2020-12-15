Back

16 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Dec. 15, including 1 locally-transmitted case

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Jason Fan | December 15, 2020, 03:48 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 16 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Tuesday (Dec. 15).

This brings the total number of cases to 58,341.

There is one new case of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection who resides in a dormitory.

Based on MOH's investigations so far, there are no new cases in the community.

In addition, there are 15 imported cases, who had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Dec. 9: 6

Dec. 10: 6

Dec. 11: 8

Dec. 12: 8

Dec. 13: 7

Dec. 14: 5

Dec. 15: 16

Top image via Clean & Green Singapore/FB. 

