Pink Darlie rose toothpaste with glittery star flakes available in S'pore supermarkets

Darlie is reinventing itself with a shiny new product — the Darlie Star Shiny White Bulgarian Rose Toothpaste.

The limited edition product comes pink and glittery (thanks to a number of tiny star flakes), and is infused with rose essence.

Looks aside, it's also supposed to smoothen the tooth surface and significantly remove stains with its "fine whitening micro particles," resulting in whiter and brighter teeth.

How to get

The rose toothpaste comes free with every two packs of All Shiny White Supreme Toothpastes purchased.

Each bundle costs S$11.80.

You can get it at:

Selected NTUC Fairprice outlets

Giant

Sheng Siong

Prime outlets

Darlie’s Official Store on Shopee

You can't buy the rose toothpaste on its own, as it's a banded promotion.

Top photo via Darlie