Daiso S'pore opening new outlet at West Coast Plaza on Jan. 2, 2021

Daiso Singapore will be opening another new outlet soon.

New Daiso outlet in Singapore

This time, it will be located at West Coast Plaza.

According to their website, this will be the 24th Daiso outlet in Singapore.

Opening Jan. 2021

It seems like this new outlet located at the basement level of the shopping centre will be fairly big, taking up a total of 13 units in the mall.

While it was initially slated to open in December this year, Daiso Singapore announced on its social media pages that the new outlet will officially open on Jan. 2, 2021.

24 outlets in Singapore

The West Coast outlet joins a slew of other Daiso outlets that opened in recent months, including Canberra Plaza, JCube, Bugis Junction, and Marina Square.

You can find the full list of Daiso outlets in Singapore here.

Location

West Coast Plaza 167 West coast Raod 127371 #B1-33 to B1-45

