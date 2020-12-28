Back

Daiso S'pore opening new outlet at West Coast Plaza on Jan. 2, 2021

Extra points for the West.

Fasiha Nazren | December 28, 2020, 04:18 PM

Events

Cellarbration Warehouse Sale

20 December 2020 - 26 December 2020

Daiso Singapore will be opening another new outlet soon.

New Daiso outlet in Singapore

This time, it will be located at West Coast Plaza.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Daiso Japan Singapore (@daiso_singapore)

According to their website, this will be the 24th Daiso outlet in Singapore.

Opening Jan. 2021

It seems like this new outlet located at the basement level of the shopping centre will be fairly big, taking up a total of 13 units in the mall.

Photo from DAISO Singapore 新加坡's Facebook page.

While it was initially slated to open in December this year, Daiso Singapore announced on its social media pages that the new outlet will officially open on Jan. 2, 2021.

24 outlets in Singapore

The West Coast outlet joins a slew of other Daiso outlets that opened in recent months, including Canberra Plaza, JCube, Bugis Junction, and Marina Square.

You can find the full list of Daiso outlets in Singapore here.

Location

West Coast Plaza 167 West coast Raod 127371 #B1-33 to B1-45

Come follow us on IG!

Top image from DAISO Singapore 新加坡 and Far East Malls.

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.