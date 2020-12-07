Back

New enhanced trail makes Dairy Farm Nature Park more accessible from Hillview MRT

Easier to surround yourself in nature now.

Ashley Tan | December 07, 2020, 01:31 PM

A new enhanced trail at Dairy Farm Nature Park will make it more accessible for park-goers.

Trail has new viewing deck and signage

The National Parks Board (NParks) announced on Dec. 7 that the Wallace Trail has been extended to start from the nearby Hillview MRT.

With the extension, its length has more than doubled from the original 1km to 2.2km.

Photo from NParks

It takes roughly 45 minutes for a one-way trip along the trail.

Here is a map of the park, with the Wallace Trail marked in blue.

Photo from NParks

Along the trail, which is named after English naturalist Alfred Russell Wallace, visitors can learn more about and observe native biodiversity, just like Wallace did in the 1800s.

The nearby forests are where Wallace explored and collected his specimens, which include over 700 species of beetles.

Wallace arrived in Singapore in April 1854, and is known as the co-discoverer of the theory of evolution, alongside Charles Darwin.

The trail will also boast new educational signage, and a viewing deck which will allow visitors an unobstructed view of the secondary forest.

Photo from NParks

Permanent exhibition on Alfred Russell Wallace

Aside from the new and improved trail, Dairy Farm Nature Park will also feature a new, permanent exhibition at the Wallace Education Centre.

Launched by Minister for National Development Desmond Lee, the exhibition will focus on Wallace and his discoveries in Singapore and the wider Malay Archipelago.

Photo from NParks

Photo from NParks

The exhibition has four interactive zones, one of which includes a citizen science lab with magnifying glasses and microscopes for children to use.

Photo from NParks

Aside from learning more about local biodiversity, Singapore's nature reserves and the history of Wallace, visitors can take fun photos at a trick-eye wall as well.

Photo from NParks

Both the exhibition and the enhanced Wallace Trail provide more opportunities for nature-based learning and activities.

This will help reduce pressures on the core habitats within the nature reserve, NParks says, as well as cultivate greater public awareness and interest in natural heritage.

Top photo from NParks

