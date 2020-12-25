S'pore cyclist stays on right-most lane after making turn, blocks vehicle near Yishun dam

A cyclist has come under fire for keeping to the right-most lane while cycling near Yishun dam.

A video of the incident was uploaded onto the Roads.sg Facebook page, where it has since gone viral.

2 cyclists, 1 continued to keep right

In the video, two cyclists can initially be seen on the right-most lane.

They were later shown to be turning right.

According to the Road Traffic Act, cyclists should, as far as possible, keep left on all paths unless overtaking.

Cyclists are permitted on the right lane if they are turning right.

After the turn, the first cyclist was seen moving to the left lane.

The other cyclist, however, stayed in the right-most lane, blocking the vehicle behind.

The vehicle eventually overtook from the left.

The Road Traffic Act also states that cyclists should ride in a manner so as not to obstruct vehicles moving at a faster speed.

The incident took place at around 8:20am on Dec. 19 near Yishun dam, according to the Roads.sg Facebook post.

Called out for behaviour

In response to the video, many netizens called the cyclist out for "irresponsible" behaviour and pointed out the need for greater "accountability" among cyclists.

Some, including one who said that he is a cyclist himself, also pointed out that this cyclist is clearly in the wrong.

The post's caption also added that the cyclist should be a more "responsible road user".

The full video can be seen here:

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=697700791141012