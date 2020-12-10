Back

1 week imprisonment for cyclist who caused death of 53-year-old man in S'pore in fatal collision

The cyclist had a clear view of the road, with nothing obstructing his view, but did not start to brake until the pedestrian entered his lane.

Nigel Chua | December 10, 2020, 04:28 PM

Events

The Cocoa Trees Christmas Sale

10 December 2020 - 22 December 2020

103 Defu Lane 10, Level 1, FNA Group Building S (539223)

On Oct. 1, 2019, a cyclist collided into a 53-year-old man who was crossing the road, causing his death.

The cyclist, Salminen Toni Timo, 42, pleaded guilty to causing death by a negligent act and was sentenced to a week in jail on Dec. 10, The Straits Times reported.

How the accident happened

Court documents revealed the facts leading up to the fatal collision, which took place near the junction of Sims Avenue and Lorong 33 Geylang on the evening of Oct. 1 last year at around 6:18pm.

Screenshot from Google Maps street view.

Salminen was riding along the four-lane road on the second lane from the right.

Court documents noted that there were vehicles parked along the right-most lane at the time, but did not state why he was not riding on the left-most lane.

It is possible that Salminen intended to take a right turn onto Lorong 35 Geylang ahead.

Meanwhile, the pedestrian, Chew Fook Yew, was standing at the footpath on the left side of the road, and stepped onto the left-most lane while waiting for the road to be clear of traffic.

According to court documents, investigations revealed that Chew was more than 50 metres away from the nearest pedestrian crossing, and was not in a "No Pedestrian Crossing" zone.

Did not notice Chew walking into the lane

Salminen's account of what happened next, as captured in the official statement of facts, is that Salminen noticed Chew step onto the road. At this point, the two were 40 to 50 metres away from each other.

Salminen also saw Chew "walking briskly" onto the third lane from the right, while he was still cycling on the second lane.

He did not apply his brakes to slow down at this point.

At the same time, a female pedestrian standing on the right-most lane was waiting to cross the road, but stepped back towards the parked vehicles on the right side of the road and walked away.

Salminen continued to cycle forward, failing to notice that Chew was walking into his lane ahead of him.

When Salminen saw Chew in front of him on the second lane, he rang his bell and jammed his brakes.

Chew turned towards Salminen after the bell was rung.

However, Salminen was unable to stop in time and collided into Chew, causing Chew to fall backwards onto the road, while Salminen was flung off his bicycle.

Chew lay motionless on the road while Salminen attended to him and a passer-by called for an ambulance.

Salminen waited at the accident scene till the ambulance arrived, and left the scene later. He also lodged a police report on the accident at 7:08pm on the same day.

Following an autopsy, Chew was found to have died of head injuries consistent with those sustained in a road traffic accident.

Charge and sentence

Salminen was charged with causing death by negligent act, under Section 304A(b) of the Penal Code.

Deputy Public Prosector Rimplejit Kaur acknowledged mitigating factors in Salminen's favour, such as the fact that he had a clean record, assisted Chew after the collision, and pleaded guilty to the charge.

She sought a sentence of at least three weeks' imprisonment however, highlighting the fact that Salminen had a clear view of Chew crossing the road, with nothing obstructing his view.

The prosecutor added that "this is not a case where the deceased suddenly dashed onto the road, suddenly appeared onto the road from an obscured position, suddenly stopped while crossing the road, suddenly turned back while crossing the road, hesitated or lingered while crossing the road or suddenly bent down to pick up something while crossing the road."

Also, despite his admission that he saw Chew on the road, Salminen did not apply his brakes or slow down until Chew was already in his lane.

In her submissions on sentencing, Kaur also pointed out that all drivers or riders on public roads are "expected to drive / ride within speed limits, to respect traffic signals and keep a proper lookout of pedestrians".

She argued that the fact that Salminen was riding a bicycle should not be over-emphasised, so as to avoid creating an impression that driving or riding a smaller vehicle relieves drivers and riders from "their normal obligations".

Those convicted of causing death by negligent act face a maximum penalty of a fine, imprisonment for up to two years, or both.

Related story:

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top photo by Nigel Chua

53 charged in S'pore for breaching safe distancing, including 13 who had birthday party in office

34 men and 19 women, aged between 20 and 75.

December 10, 2020, 04:58 PM

Marks & Spencer outlet at Raffles City to close on Dec. 31, up to 70% off for moving out sale

Still have other outlets across the island.

December 10, 2020, 04:25 PM

How Covid-19 vaccines work & the reported side effects so far

MS Explains: Countries around the world are racing to get their hands on Covid-19 vaccines. How do they work and how safe are they? We find out.

December 10, 2020, 04:18 PM

Signature by KOI opens 3rd outlet at ION Orchard with Japanese Totoi Toast at S$12.90 a loaf

Cosy.

December 10, 2020, 04:11 PM

Asian-American man who was Navy Seal & doctor will join 2024 NASA moon mission

Kim also revealed that he lacked confidence as a child in a NASA video.

December 10, 2020, 04:02 PM

83-year-old on Royal Caribbean cruise confirmed not to have Covid-19, it was a false positive

MOH will support the ship's lab in a review of its testing processes.

December 10, 2020, 03:50 PM

6 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Dec. 10, none locally-transmitted

Full update tonight.

December 10, 2020, 03:37 PM

S$2,000 reward offered for return of cat catnapped in S'pore by woman who came by in van

An unidentified woman came by and picked up the cat.

December 10, 2020, 03:15 PM

Scholarship for needy S'pore students with special needs raising funds via music video

This is a unique scholarship for students with special needs.

December 10, 2020, 03:06 PM

Operating hours of 10 SMRT bus services brought forward on Christmas Eve & New Year's Eve

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

December 10, 2020, 02:40 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.