Cyclist falls down forested slope at Bukit Timah, rescued by SCDF after nature reserve patrol finds him

While patrolling the Dairy Farm Nature Park, staff from a security company found a cyclist who had apparently fallen down a forested slope.

The security company had originally taken to Facebook to share details of the incident, but later removed the post.

According to Lianhe Wanbao, the security staff had contacted Singapore Civil Defence Force, but they were unable to enter the park as they were obstructed by locked gates.

The staff had to unlock the gates so the SCDF personnel could enter and reach the man.

The man was rescued by SCDF personnel before nightfall, and was conscious when rescued.

Photos of SCDF personnel carrying the cyclist out on a stretcher were also shared by Facebook page Roads.sg.

The incident took place at Bukit Timah Nature Reserve on Sunday, Dec. 13.

It was originally believed that the man had been cycling alone, however, it was later clarified by someone claiming to be the cyclist's relative that the cyclist was not alone.

The Roads.sg Facebook post also explained that the cyclist had been on the Bukit Timah MTB trail – a trail often used for mountain biking – with several friends.

These friends had called for help when he fell.

The post also said that the cyclist was badly injured, but is now recovering.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top photo via Roads.sg