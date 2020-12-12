Back

Woman suffers concussion & bruises after oncoming cyclist cut into her lane on Punggol Park Connector

Hoe added that the cyclist who cut into her lane did not stop to help after she crashed.

Jane Zhang | December 12, 2020, 02:45 PM

A woman in Singapore who was cycling along Punggol Park Connector is seeking witnesses after another cyclist going in the opposite direction cut into her lane.

In an effort to avoid crashing into the other cyclist, Silver Hoe sustained a concussion, temporary loss of consciousness and memory, head trauma, and bruises on her face and limbs.

Other cyclist cut into her lane

In a post in the Facebook group SG PCN Cyclist on Saturday (Dec. 12), Hoe wrote that she and her husband had been cycling along Punggol Park Connector on Friday (Dec. 11) night around 9pm when the accident occurred.

Hoe said that she was riding down a small bridge when the other cyclist — who was going in the opposite direction in the other lane — cut into her lane, where she had the right of way.

In order to avoid the cyclist — who Hoe told Mothership was a Chinese male riding a mountain bike — Hoe swerved and crashed, resulting in her injuries: a concussion, temporary loss of consciousness and memory, head trauma, and bruising on her eye, face, elbows, hands, and knee.

Photo via Facebook / Silver Hoe.

Photo via Facebook / Silver Hoe.

Hoe added that after her CT scan, the doctor told her that she has some blood clotting in her brain, but that they will subside.

"This is a terrible nightmare!", she wrote.

The cyclist did not stop to help

Hoe also added that the cyclist who cut into her lane did not stop to help after she crashed.

Speaking with Mothership, Hoe said that she and her husband are thankful to other cyclists who passed by later and helped them, and advised her husband to call an ambulance.

Hoe highlighted the importance of riding carefully and responsibly:

"Keep left and stay in your lane! Be considerate & responsible because it is highly disgusting to run away without even stopping to check or offer any assistance!"

Hoe told Mothership that she doesn't know whether the cyclist was trying to speed with his friends or trying to overtake another cyclist, but that either way, "his selfishness has caused me a lot of inconvenience".

Safe cycling practices

Hoe encouraged cyclists to practise safe cycling practices, such as keeping to the left of the lane, and not racing or overtaking unless it is safe and necessary.

She also wanted to highlight the importance of using proper protective equipment when cycling, including the essentials — a helmet, gloves, and visible lights — as well as knee and elbow guards for even more protection.

According to NParks' park connector etiquette guidelines on their website, cyclists on the park connectors should:

  • Ensure that their bicycle is in good condition.

  • Keep their lights on at night to make themselves more visible to other users.

  • Keep to the left side of the track, ride in a single file, and avoid weaving along the track.

  • Keep a safe distance from others on the park connector to avoid collisions, and slow down and give way to other users, especially at crowded or narrow areas.

  • Keep both hands on the handlebars unless signalling.

  • Wear protective cycling gear, such as helmets.

Top photos via Facebook / Silver Hoe.

