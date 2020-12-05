Huge crowd seen queuing for limited-edition sneakers at Orchard Road on Dec. 4, authorities investigating

A large crowd breached safe-distancing measures on the evening of Dec. 4 by gathering outside Foot Locker, a sneaker shop at Orchard Gateway.

Crowd outside sneaker shop

The photos, which were circulated on social media at around 8pm, showed about 100 people packed outside the footwear store, according to the Straits Times (ST).

The queue is believed to be in anticipation of the launch of the limited-edition Yeezys Bred 350.

Many of those in the crowd were also observed to be youths, ST reported.

Sneaker launch

Solesuperiorsg, a sneaker and streetwear page, had shared the photos saying "please consider your health above the 100 dollar profit".

The resale of limited edition sneakers are known to make a tidy profit, depending on how rare the particular shoe is.

The Yeezy Boost shoes in particular have also generated some hype in Singapore, with Adidas Singapore previously holding an online ballot for the shoes, ahead of the shoe's launch on Dec. 5, 12pm.

Investigations ongoing

In a statement shared with Mothership, the Singapore Tourism Board said that they are aware of the crowds.

The crowds were also eventually dispersed shortly after 8:30pm after safe distancing ambassadors and the police arrived at the scene.

The Singapore Tourism Board also told Mothership that investigations are currently ongoing.

They said that Foot Locker stores have continued to hold events that draw large crowds despite having received repeated advisories on crowd management.

STB will not hesitate to take actions against individuals and businesses that do not comply with them, the agency added.

Under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, first-time offenders will face a fine of up to S$10,000, imprisonment of up to six months, or both.

Repeat offenders may face a fine of up to S$20,000, imprisonment of up to twelve months, or both.

Foot Locker statement

Foot Locker told Mothership that they take the issues of crowding "seriously".

The statement also said that they had alerted their security team to the "growing crowd" at their Orchard Gateway outlet on Dec. 4 evening.

According to the Foot Locker spokesperson, they said they will continue to enforce restrictions on maximum occupancy for all of their stores according to the guidelines set forth by local authorities.

They will also "proactively to maintain safe distance for all of (their) shoppers and staff members".

Top photo via solesuperiorsg/IG.