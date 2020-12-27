IMM's Haidilao outlet & Bukit Batok eatery visited by Covid-19 case on Dec. 24

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed five new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Sunday (Dec. 27).

This brings the total number of cases to 58,524.

All five cases are imported, and have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Breakdown of cases

Amongst the new cases today, four are asymptomatic, and one was symptomatic.

Amongst the five imported cases, one (Case 58763) is a Singapore Permanent Resident who returned from Ukraine.

The remaining four are Work Permit holders who arrived from Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines, of whom 3 (Cases 58761, 58764 and 58765) are foreign domestic workers.

They had all already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

Case 58762

Case 58762 served SHN at Mandarin Orchard Singapore before she was transferred to another dedicated facility on 20 December when MOH commenced investigations into 13 previously reported cases who had served SHN at Mandarin Orchard Singapore between October 22 and November 11, 2020.

She was swabbed on December 19 and 21 and her test results were negative for COVID-19 infection. Her swab on December 24 at the end of SHN came back positive, and she was conveyed to the hospital the next day.

A confirmatory test by the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) was also positive. However a second sample taken by NPHL on 26 December came back negative, and her serological test result has also come back negative.

Investigations are ongoing to assess if she could be linked to the 13 cases.

Eight more cases discharged

Eight more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 58,370 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 31 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none are in the intensive care unit. 94 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

New locations

MOH regular updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

Two new locations were added to the list on Dec. 27.

Here's the complete list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period:

Top image from IMM