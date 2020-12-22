Back

Dec. 21 community case went for Southern Islands tour with 11 others: MOH

The case is currently unlinked.

Julia Yeo | December 22, 2020, 12:06 AM

Events

Cellarbration Warehouse Sale

20 December 2020 - 26 December 2020

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 10 new Covid-19 cases on Dec. 21, 2020.

This brings the total number of cases to 58,432.

One case in the community

There is one new case in the community today, who is currently unlinked.

Case 58662 is a Singaporean who is asymptomatic and was detected when she was tested for Covid-19 before a scheduled cruise trip.

She was conveyed in an ambulance to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases the following day, when her test came back positive for Covid-19 infection.

The National Public Health Laboratory has run further tests to verify that she is positive for Covid-19 infection. Her serological test result is pending.

She was at work before her test result was confirmed.

Infectious case went for Southern Islands tour with 11 other people

It was revealed that on Dec. 14, she and her family had gone on a Southern Islands tour with two other families, totalling 12 persons in all.

Investigations are ongoing to assess if there had been any breach of the relevant safe management measures.

In the meantime, all her identified close contacts, including her family members and co-workers, have been isolated and placed on quarantine and will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period.

Serological tests on her household and family contacts will be conducted to determine if she could have been infected by them.

Nine imported cases

Among the nine imported cases reported on Dec. 21, seven of them are asymptomatic.

Three are returning Singapore citizens.

Here's a breakdown of the imported cases:

New locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

Here are the new locations reported on Dec. 21:

Eight more cases discharged

Eight more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 58,287 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 46 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit.

70 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Related story:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Marina Bay Sands

Over S$1 billion paid out to 95,000 employers in 2020, next round to be disbursed in March 2021

More help for employers.

December 22, 2020, 01:15 PM

Peranakan-themed indoor playground at HomeTeamNS Khatib features iconic dragon slide & more

Cool.

December 22, 2020, 01:07 PM

Clarke Quay brawl: Police arrest another 6 men & 1 woman

They are aged between 22 and 31.

December 22, 2020, 10:28 AM

1 lucky punter won S$5.2 million Toto top prize, winning ticket sold in Punggol

2020 ending well for at least one person.

December 22, 2020, 04:09 AM

2 Resorts World Sentosa hotels to suspend bookings for 1 month due to breach in Covid-19 rules

So far, 10 hotels and hostels have been fined for failing to comply with Safe Management Measures.

December 21, 2020, 10:45 PM

Ong Ye Kung: UK Covid-19 situation something S'pore is looking at, MOH will announce if any decision is made

A new strain.

December 21, 2020, 09:16 PM

SIA delivers first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines to S'pore

SIA's passenger fleet will be deployed on Covid-19 vaccine cargo operations if the need arises.

December 21, 2020, 09:00 PM

Tampines resident killed non-biting male Wolbachia-infected mosquitoes: NEA

The agency added that they have reached out to the resident.

December 21, 2020, 08:07 PM

Lab-grown chicken meat now available at eatery in Robertson Quay

Historic.

December 21, 2020, 07:40 PM

Spruce closing Old Fire Station outlet on Dec. 27 to make way for redevelopment & NParks visitor centre

The end of an era.

December 21, 2020, 07:25 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.