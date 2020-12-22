Dec. 21 community case went for Southern Islands tour with 11 others: MOH

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 10 new Covid-19 cases on Dec. 21, 2020.

This brings the total number of cases to 58,432.

One case in the community

There is one new case in the community today, who is currently unlinked.

Case 58662 is a Singaporean who is asymptomatic and was detected when she was tested for Covid-19 before a scheduled cruise trip.

She was conveyed in an ambulance to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases the following day, when her test came back positive for Covid-19 infection.

The National Public Health Laboratory has run further tests to verify that she is positive for Covid-19 infection. Her serological test result is pending.

She was at work before her test result was confirmed.

Infectious case went for Southern Islands tour with 11 other people

It was revealed that on Dec. 14, she and her family had gone on a Southern Islands tour with two other families, totalling 12 persons in all.

Investigations are ongoing to assess if there had been any breach of the relevant safe management measures.

In the meantime, all her identified close contacts, including her family members and co-workers, have been isolated and placed on quarantine and will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period.

Serological tests on her household and family contacts will be conducted to determine if she could have been infected by them.

Nine imported cases

Among the nine imported cases reported on Dec. 21, seven of them are asymptomatic.

Three are returning Singapore citizens.

Here's a breakdown of the imported cases:

New locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

Here are the new locations reported on Dec. 21:

Eight more cases discharged

Eight more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 58,287 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 46 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit.

70 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

