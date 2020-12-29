Back

13 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Dec. 29, no new cases in community

More updates tonight.

Ashley Tan | December 29, 2020, 03:23 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 13 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Tuesday (Dec. 29).

This brings the total number of cases to 58,542.

All 13 cases are imported, and have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection in the community.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in the past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Dec. 23: 21

Dec. 24: 13

Dec. 25: 14

Dec. 26: 10

Dec. 27: 5

Dec. 28: 5

Dec. 29: 13

